Missouri AG announces new unit to investigate unsolved homicides across the state

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt speaks during a news conference Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in St. Louis. Associated Press file photo

Unsolved homicides across Missouri will now be investigated by a new team of prosecutors, state Attorney General Eric Schmitt said Thursday.

Speaking in St. Louis, Schmitt announced the creation of a new unit in his office that will work with local prosecutors to take a new look at killings that have remained unsolved “for years, often decades.”

“Those victims cannot and will not be forgotten,” Schmitt said in a news release, “which is why I launched the Cold Case Unit — to obtain justice on behalf of those victims.”

The unit is led by Tom Dittmeier and Dean Hoag, who together have about 90 years of experience in prosecuting violent crimes, according to Schmitt’s office. Both have worked as federal prosecutors in eastern Missouri.

Schmitt also announced that Kenneth Avery, of Franklin County in eastern Missouri, has been charged with second-degree murder in the 1986 killing of Kristen Edwards — the cold case unit’s first investigation to lead to charges.

KC Blotter: Crime, courts, more Sign up for our newsletter for the latest crime and courts headlines. In your inbox Monday-Saturday mornings. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The attorney general’s office worked with local authorities on the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.