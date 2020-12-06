COVID-19 claims 6 more lives in KC metro as officials prepare to encourage vaccination

More than 980 additional coronavirus infections and six more virus-related deaths were reported Sunday by health officials across the Kansas City metro area.

In total, the virus has now infected 88,663 residents and killed 1,080 people across the region, which encompasses Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri, and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas.

Five of the additional deaths were reported in Johnson County, which has suffered the highest number of infections and fatalities in the region. To date, the virus has killed 309 residents and infected 26,051 people across the county.

The other death was recorded in Kansas City, where the virus has killed 304 and infected 25,124 to date.

In the last seven days, the region has recorded more than 7,000 additional cases, bringing the weekly rolling average to 1,001 new infections a day, according to data kept by The Star.

A week ago, that average was 933. Two weeks ago, it was 1,199 — its highest yet.

Across Missouri, 322,298 residents to date have been infected, including 4,192 who have died. In the last seven days, the state’s positive test rate was 20.1%.

When Kansas last reported data Friday, there had been 168,295 infections and 1,786 deaths. The positive test rate was 18%.

In as early as two weeks, the two states could possibly start receiving vaccine doses, which will go first to healthcare workers caring for COVID-19 patients. Health leaders are now preparing to win over residents who are hesitant to get vaccinated.

Randall Williams, director of Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services, estimated about 30% of the public is undecided about the vaccine.

“We are very much focused on what we need to do to educate them, to answer their concerns or questions,” he said.

Nationwide, the virus has infected at least 14.6 million people and killed more than 280,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The Star’s Jonathan Shorman contributed to this report.