Man dies after being shot at south Kansas City bar; homicide investigation underway

A man died at a hospital after being shot early Monday at a south Kansas City dance and night club, police said in a release.

Police responded to the shooting shortly before 3 a.m. Monday at the Rendezvous Lounge at 11816 Blue Ridge Boulevard, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department.

Arriving officers found the victim who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, Drake said.

The man’s killing is Kansas City’s 166th homicide of the year, which includes eight fatal law enforcement shootings. The homicide comes amid the city’s deadliest year on record.

By this time last year, there had been 129 homicides, according to The Star’s data.

Detectives were canvasing the area, looking for any potential witnesses. Crime scene personnel collected evidence at the scene.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). There’s a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.

