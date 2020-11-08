Teenage driver fatally shot while behind the wheel Sunday morning in KCK

A teenager driving a vehicle was fatally shot Sunday morning in Kansas City, Kansas, according to police.

Officers responded at about 6:05 a.m. after the victim’s vehicle crashed into a parked one in the area of North 10th Street and Lyons Avenue, according to the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

The driver, who was in his late teens, died from apparent gunshot wounds, police said. Detectives believe the victim, who has not been publicly identified, was shot while he drove south on 10th Street.

No suspects were in custody as of 10:30 Sunday morning.

Police asked anyone with information about the killing to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

The killing marked the 47th homicide this year in Kansas City, Kansas, according to data maintained by The Star. By this time last year, there had been 28 homicides in the city.

Earlier in the morning, a separate shooting before 12:50 a.m. at Kaw Point Park sent two men in their 20s to the hospital. One of the victims suffered injuries considered to be life threatening.

The homicide was the first of two fatal shootings in an hour Sunday throughout the metro. Before 7 a.m., officers across the state line found a man who had been fatally shot on a sidewalk in the 5600 block of Euclid Avenue in Kansas City.