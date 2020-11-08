Man found shot to death on Kansas City sidewalk Sunday morning, police say

A man was found fatally shot Sunday morning on a sidewalk outside of a Kansas City home, according to police.

Officers responded to shots fired before 7 a.m. in the 5600 block of Euclid Avenue, where they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

The man was declared dead at the scene. No suspect information was available.

The killing marked the 165th homicide this year in Kansas City, according to data maintained by The Star, which includes eight fatal law enforcement shootings. The homicide also came amid the city’s deadliest year on record.

By this time last year, there had been 129 homicides, according to The Star’s data.

Police asked anyone with information about the killing to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline, which allows callers to remain anonymous, at 816-474-8477.