Second victim of Blue Ridge Boulevard shooting succumbs to injuries, KC police say

Shooter pursued victims for blocks, left 1 dead and 1 critical in wrecked car A shooting that apparently unfolded over several blocks in south Kansas City Tuesday left one man dead and another person in critical condition, according to police. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A shooting that apparently unfolded over several blocks in south Kansas City Tuesday left one man dead and another person in critical condition, according to police.

A man who was critically injured this week in a shooting that left another person dead in south Kansas City has died from his injuries, according to police.

The shooting, which apparently unfolded over several blocks, was reported around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday near 80th Terrace and Blue Ridge Boulevard, said Capt. Tim Hernandez, a Kansas City Police Department spokesman.

Police found two men shot inside a black Ford Mustang that had run off the road and hit a parked vehicle.

The passenger in the Mustang was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified by police as 21-year-old Jalen Stevens.

The driver was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries Wednesday morning. Police identified him as 20-year-old Makih T. Briggs.

The initial investigation suggested to police that the two people were riding in the Mustang when someone started shooting at them near 77th Terrace and Blue Ridge Boulevard, Hernandez said Tuesday. Police later said casing and glass were found nearby at 78th and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

The shooting continued until the victims’ car ran off the road.

Police said information on a suspect was not available Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Stevens and Briggs are among five people who have been shot and killed this week in Kansas City.

About 10:35 p.m. Monday, 41-year-old Antwain Foster, was found shot to death in the area of East 29th Street and Park Avenue E.

Then, hours after the Blue Ridge Boulevard shooting, Kansas City police were called again in south Kansas City to investigate another double shooting at an apartment complex in the 7900 block of Manchester Avenue. Police said 20-year-old Dajuan Reese and 44-year-old Rance R. Burton were found dead at the scene.

