Shooting leaves teen critically injured in Kansas City Saturday night, police say

A shooting left a teenager critically injured in an east Kansas City neighborhood Saturday night, police said.

Police were called to investigate the shooting around 8:45 p.m. in the 3600 block of Cypress Avenue.

Arriving officers found the teen outside a residence. He had been shot once in the chest, police said. The teen was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

No further details have been released and no arrests have been announced.

Part of Cypress Avenue was blocked off while police continued investigating late Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.