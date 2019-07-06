Crime

Shooting leaves teen critically injured in Kansas City Saturday night, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By

A shooting left a teenager critically injured in an east Kansas City neighborhood Saturday night, police said.

Police were called to investigate the shooting around 8:45 p.m. in the 3600 block of Cypress Avenue.

Arriving officers found the teen outside a residence. He had been shot once in the chest, police said. The teen was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

No further details have been released and no arrests have been announced.

Part of Cypress Avenue was blocked off while police continued investigating late Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Profile Image of Kaitlyn Schwers
Kaitlyn Schwers

Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.

  Comments  