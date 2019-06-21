New crime-fighting efforts unveiled Friday morning by KCPD, prosecutors and feds

Are Kansas City homicides on the rise? A criminologist explains KC homicide trends. Ken Novak, a professor of criminology and criminal justice at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, put into context recent trends in homicides and other violent crime in Kansas City. Novak said that homicide rates are lower than at points in th Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ken Novak, a professor of criminology and criminal justice at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, put into context recent trends in homicides and other violent crime in Kansas City. Novak said that homicide rates are lower than at points in th

Kansas City police and other law enforcement authorities announced on Friday details of an initiative aimed at reducing gun-related crimes and other violence.

The news conference was at 9 a.m. at the U.S. District Courthouse in downtown Kansas City. Authorities discussed their new and ongoing efforts to combat gun violence.

One initiative includes a reboot of the federal “Project Safe Neighborhoods” program, where local and federal authorities will target a small number of the city’s “most violent and persistent offenders.”

Authorities have maintained that a small number of individuals are responsible for the majority of the violent crimes in Kansas City. Under Project Safe Neighborhoods, special attention would be placed on those criminal offenders.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

On Friday, the scheduled speakers included Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, Tim Garrison, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, and Marino Vidoli, the special agent in charge for the Kansas City field office for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Rick Armstrong, president of the Kansas City Metropolitan Crime Commission, announced an increase in the $10,000 reward currently being offered for tips in Kansas City homicides to $25,000.

Late summer historically marks the time of peak gun violence in Kansas City. New initiatives are being offered as a path to reduce gun-related crimes and other violence, organizers said in a news release.

As of Thursday, there had been 59 homicides reported in Kansas City. The police department reported 172 nonfatal shooting victims.

In February, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Tim Garrison, U.S. attorney for the Western District of Missouri, said their offices will work together to expand Schmitt’s Safer Streets Initiative in Kansas City.

SHARE COPY LINK After five years, local law enforcement in Kansas City is moving on from the Kansas City No Violence Alliance effort, which was meant to help stop homicides. The city has continued to suffer from a high homicide rate.