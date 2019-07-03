Social justice group starts police misconduct hotline in KCK after sex abuse reports

Protesters march in KCK, demanding change within police department Dozens of people marched through downtown Kansas City, Kansas, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, calling for change within the police department after a former police cadet said she was fired after reporting she was sexually assaulted by her supervisor. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dozens of people marched through downtown Kansas City, Kansas, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, calling for change within the police department after a former police cadet said she was fired after reporting she was sexually assaulted by her supervisor.

A social justice advocacy organization has announced it is launching a hotline in Kansas City, Kansas, for people to report police misconduct.

The Metro Organization for Racial and Economic Equity, also known as MORE2 said it will provide details about the hotline, including the phone number, at a news conference Wednesday afternoon at Grandview Park Presbyterian Church.

“This is something that has been over 20 years running in KCKS, and we are not going to accept it anymore,” spokesperson Kadijah Hardaway said in the release. “We are taking it to the people.”

MORE2 is an interfaith Kansas City-based organization focusing on “racial and economic justice through metropolitan equity and social change.”

The announcement comes about a month after the organization marched to the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas City Hall in protest of police abuses. The organization demanded that the city fire Police Chief Terry Zeigler, create a hotline, and begin an outside investigation of allegations against KCKPD officers.

The department is currently the defendant in two federal lawsuits alleging sexual abuse and misconduct by police officers.

One filed in October alleges that Lamonte McIntyre was falsely convicted for two murders he didn’t commit because of alleged sexual coercion of witnesses and fabricated statements. The detective in that case, Roger Golubski, was the partner of Zeigler, the current police chief.

The other, filed by a former police cadet, says she was dismissed from the cadet program after she reported sexual harassment and assault by a supervising officer. The supervising officer was convicted of misdemeanor battery.

Unified Government spokesperson Mike Taylor said the city already has a bilingual complaint line as well as a hotline to the county’s ethics administrator.

Taylor said the government will have a more extensive response to More2’s allegations later Wednesday afternoon.

The police department did not respond to The Star’s request for comment in time for publication.

After the recent protest police officials said in a statement that they would cooperate with any investigations and that a police misconduct hotline already exists.

Those wishing to make a complaint, the statement said, can call the police department hotline at 913-522-6373 or the internal affairs office at 913-573-6370.