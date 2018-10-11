KCK detective got false evidence from ‘poor black women’ by forcing sex, lawsuit says

A man deemed wrongfully convicted for a double murder in Kansas City, Kan., more than two decades ago has filed a lawsuit against the city and police for alleged sexual coercion and fabricated statements that led to his arrest.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday in federal court on behalf of Lamonte McIntyre and his mother, Rose Lee McIntyre.

It names as defendants the city, the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and police officers who worked on the case at the time, including a detective identified as Roger Golubski.

“For decades, the Kansas City Police Department (KCKPD) permitted Detective Roger Golubski to terrorize an entire community — by using his badge to extort sexual favors from poor black women and by coercing and manipulating those women into providing fabricated evidence to close his cases,” the lawsuit said.

“With the full knowledge of KCKPD supervisors, including his former partner, current KCKPD police chief Terry Zeigler, Golubski forced his victims to submit to sexual acts, through physical force or with threats of arrest or harm to them or their loved ones.”

A spokesman for the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department said police were reviewing the lawsuit and would issue a statement Friday.

The lawsuit stems from the 1994 arrest and conviction of Lamonte McIntyre for two shooting deaths. McIntyre, who was 17 at the time of the arrest, was found guilty of killing Doniel Quinn, 21, and Donald Ewing, 34, and spent 23 years behind bars as part of two life sentences. McIntyre, now 42, was released from prison last year after the district attorney moved to dismiss the case.

As previously reported by The Star in 2016, no physical evidence, gun or motive had tied McIntyre to the murders.

The lawsuit suggested police botched the investigation and “fabricated false evidence implicating” McIntyre.

It also alleged Golubski and others coerced two witnesses to falsely identity McIntyre as the gunman.

In addition, the lawsuit said police “fabricated a false statement attributed to Lamonte McIntyre,” “failed to conduct any meaningful investigation of the homicides” and “suppressed and failed to disclose exculpatory evidence.”

The plaintiffs are asking for a jury trial to be conducted and seek compensatory and punitive damages.

The 51-page lawsuit is available here: