Two dead, 7 injured in separate shootings around Kansas City area overnight

Two people were killed and at least seven injured in several apparently unrelated shootings around the Kansas City area Saturday night and early Sunday.

In Kansas City the gunfire included two separate triple shootings that each left one person dead. Another shooting on Broadway left one person hurt.

Two different shootings in Kansas City, Kan., each left one person injured.

The violence made for an especially bloody night in Kansas City, which had seen seven homicides so far this year. The two fatal shooting Saturday raised the total to nine. Police did not draw connections between any of the shootings.

About 10:45 p.m. Saturday three teenage victims of a triple shooting arrived by car at the Kansas City Fire Department’s station at 22nd Street and Hardesty Avenue. The three teens, all male, had driven to the fire station seeking help. One of the boys was dead and two others were seriously injured.

Police on Sunday said they think the teens were shot about a half-mile from the fire station, near Ashland Square Park in the 2200 block of Elmwood Avenue.

No description of any suspects in the shooting was available Sunday morning.

Hours later, Kansas City police responded to another triple shooting, this one reported about 2:30 a.m. Sunday near Linwood Boulevard and Olive Street.

Police responding to reports of gunfire in the area were told by witnesses that several gunshot victims left by private vehicle. Shortly after, three gunshot victims showed up at a Kansas City hospital. One of them died, police said. Two others had injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

About the same time, another person was shot four miles away at 10th Street and Broadway Boulevard.

Officers responding to the shooting about 2:30 a.m. found the victim shot, with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. The shooter had apparently fled.

Police found vehicle wrecks related to the shooting along Broadway at 14th Street and at 8th Street.

A person of interest was taken into custody at one of the crash scenes.

In Kansas City, Kan., police investigated two shootings early Sunday, including one that left a victim critically injured.

A victim of a robbery was shot in the face about 2:30 a.m. in the 300 block of South 11th Street, according to Kansas City, Kan., police.

Two people were approached by a man and a woman who demanded money. One of the robbers pointed a gun at the head of one of the victims, police said.

When the other victim stepped between the two, the other robber shot that victim in the face. Family members took the gunshot victim to a hospital. The victim was in critical condition Sunday morning. No information about suspects was immediately available.