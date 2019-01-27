Robbery victim shot in face during one of two overnight shootings in KCK

A robbery victim was in critical condition at a hospital Sunday morning after being shot in the face in Kansas City, Kan., according to police.
The victim was shot during a robbery in the 300 block of South 11th Street, Police Chief Terry Zeigler said in a tweet.
Two people were approached by a man and a woman who demanded money. One of the robbers pointed a gun at the head of one of the victims, Zeigler said.
When the other victim stepped between the two, the other robber shot that victim in the face. Family members took the gunshot victim to a hospital.
No suspect information was available.
Police were also investigating an overnight shooting in the 600 block of South 71st Street.
Officers found a gunshot victim in the parking lot of the Terrace Point Apartments. The victim, however, would not provide information about his injuries, Zeigler said.
Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
