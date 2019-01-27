Crime

Robbery victim shot in face during one of two overnight shootings in KCK

By Robert A. Cronkleton

January 27, 2019 10:46 AM

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)
By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)
By

A robbery victim was in critical condition at a hospital Sunday morning after being shot in the face in Kansas City, Kan., according to police.

The victim was shot during a robbery in the 300 block of South 11th Street, Police Chief Terry Zeigler said in a tweet.

Two people were approached by a man and a woman who demanded money. One of the robbers pointed a gun at the head of one of the victims, Zeigler said.

When the other victim stepped between the two, the other robber shot that victim in the face. Family members took the gunshot victim to a hospital.

No suspect information was available.

Police were also investigating an overnight shooting in the 600 block of South 71st Street.

Officers found a gunshot victim in the parking lot of the Terrace Point Apartments. The victim, however, would not provide information about his injuries, Zeigler said.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Robert A. Cronkleton

Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing.

  Comments  