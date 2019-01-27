Teen victims of triple shooting flee to Kansas City fire station for help; one dies

Three teen victims of a triple shooting late Saturday fled to a Kansas City fire station for help, police said.
One of the boys was pronounced dead. The two others were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Police responded about 10:45 p.m. to the fire station at 22nd Street and Hardesty Avenue on reports that three shootings victims had driven there. When officers arrived, they found the victims, all males in their late teens, inside a vehicle, police said.
Police believe the teens were shot about a half mile away in the 2200 block of Elmwood Avenue, which is near Ashland Square park.
No suspect information information was available. Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
