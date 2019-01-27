After downtown Kansas City shooting, person of interest is arrested at traffic wreck

Police investigating a shooting early Sunday morning in downtown Kansas City took into custody a “person of interest” who fled the scene and crashed a vehicle a few blocks away.

The victim of the shooting was found about 2:30 a.m. Sunday at 10th Street and Broadway, police said. The person’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police found vehicle wrecks related to the shooting at 14th Street and Broadway and at 8th Street and Broadway.

The person of interest was arrested at one of the crash scenes.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.