After downtown Kansas City shooting, person of interest is arrested at traffic wreck

By Robert A. Cronkleton

January 27, 2019 11:23 AM

Police investigating a shooting early Sunday morning in downtown Kansas City took into custody a “person of interest” who fled the scene and crashed a vehicle a few blocks away.

The victim of the shooting was found about 2:30 a.m. Sunday at 10th Street and Broadway, police said. The person’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police found vehicle wrecks related to the shooting at 14th Street and Broadway and at 8th Street and Broadway.

The person of interest was arrested at one of the crash scenes.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Robert A. Cronkleton

Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing.

