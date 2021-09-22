Local

Kansas City’s homeless union has solutions for the city. Here is what they want

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and councilwoman Ryana Parks-Shaw, second to right, sit down with leaders of the Kansas City Homeless Union and listen to their demands in front of the City Hall Tuesday morning, April 6, 2021.
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and councilwoman Ryana Parks-Shaw, second to right, sit down with leaders of the Kansas City Homeless Union and listen to their demands in front of the City Hall Tuesday morning, April 6, 2021. Shelly Yang syang@kcstar.com

Fighting for survival: Homelessness in Kansas City

Earlier this year, near the steps of City Hall, leaders with the Kansas City Homeless Union laid out a list of demands.

James Shelby, 60, who goes by Qadhafi, sat across from the mayor and Councilwoman Ryana Parks-Shaw at a picnic bench between the statue of Abraham Lincoln and City Hall’s south steps.

Qadhafi, the leader of the homeless union, was flanked by members of KC Tenants as he told Lucas about issues they’ve experienced at the encampment. He reiterated the union’s demands: homes, jobs, water and a seat at the table where decisions are being made.

Months later, union leaders say their demands have not yet been met in full.

Here is a look at what the union is asking for, and what the city has in the works.

The union’s demands

Homes: The union argues that the millions of dollars spent annually on shelters and services could instead be invested in converting vacant and city-owned property into homes for those without houses.

Jobs: Union leaders have suggested that members of the houseless community could be hired to help renovate and ready the vacant and city-owned properties for ownership.

Water: In light of the pandemic in particular, the union is asking the city for access to clean water. This would include access to showers, bathrooms and hand-washing stations.

A seat at the table: As the city makes decisions and passes legislation related to homelessness, the union asks for a seat at the table where decisions are being made, so all future decisions are informed by someone experiencing homelessness in real time.

The city’s efforts

In the past year, Kansas City has invested $8.5 million in city funds and in COVID relief funding into addressing homelessness and housing insecurity in light of the pandemic, which has left many more people to face financial uncertainty. Here is the full list of initiatives by the city in the past year.

Previous efforts by the city:

Fighting for survival: Homelessness in Kansas City

