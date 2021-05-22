Officials say $8.3M for Kansas City to address homelessness includes tiny home funds

Millions of dollars are coming to Kansas City to address issues related to homelessness, including funding tiny homes, the city announced Saturday.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver announced that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development allocated $8.3 million to the city.

Some of the money, through the American Rescue Plan, will go to funding 140 beds through the tiny homes village initiative. The program will provide transitional housing and services to those experiencing homelessness.

Lucas, in a statement, said that the City Council has “adopted significant policy reforms” to address housing needs.

“Still, we have more to do,” Lucas said. “Ensuring all Kansas City families have access to safe and affordable housing must and will remain a priority well into the future —and this funding allocation from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development helps providing the funding necessary to do so.”

The city announced the tiny homes effort last month. Healthcare, counseling and employment assistance are among the services that will be provided.

Cleaver said in a statement that the American Rescue Plan is helping those most in need. Another 164 emergency housing vouchers were awarded to the Housing Authority of Kansas City, he said.

“It is my hope that this funding will support innovative housing and service solutions, such as through the utilization of transitional tiny homes, that benefit homeless and at-risk Kansas Citians,” Cleaver said.

Kansas City Manager Brian Platt said the funds were “crucial” to the city’s housing efforts, including providing tiny homes, building new affordable housing and converting vacant Kansas City Land Bank homes.

“These funds will allow us to provide safe, dignified, and respectful housing options to those most in need here in Kansas City,” Platt said.