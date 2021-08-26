Kansas City Council directs city manager to develop housing needs plan within 6 months 

The Kansas City Council is directing City Manager Brian Platt to develop a strategic plan and a community needs assessment over the coming months to address housing insecurity and homelessness.

In a pair of resolutions passed Thursday, Platt is tasked with finishing an assessment of the ways taxpayer dollars are currently being spent on service providers within 120 days. The study is meant to inform a strategic plan — due in about six months — for addressing needs of those experiencing homelessness, including prevention and intervention.

The resolutions were introduced by Councilwoman Ryana Parks-Shaw, 5th District, chairwoman of Mayor Quinton Lucas’s task force on homelessness. Ahead of the vote, she described the needs assessment as an opportunity to examine the problems facing those in Kansas City without secure housing.

“The community needs assessment will be a comprehensive review, talking with the different service providers and other stakeholders to truly see where those needs are in the community,” she said.

The resolutions passed the City Council without opposition.

On the Vine A weekly conversation between The Kansas City Star and the minority communities it serves, bringing you the news and cultural insights from across the Kansas City region and abroad, straight to your inbox every Thursday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

On Wednesday, during a committee hearing on the topic, Parks-Shaw said the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated food and housing issues “and families are still struggling to make ends meet.” She said the city’s systems and social service providers are still adjusting to an increased demand.

Of the strategic plan to be developed, Parks-Shaw said she envisions one “that will be inclusive of the stakeholders and social service providers that are really helping the community.”

“Unfortunately that is something that has been missed,” she said.

Jennifer Tidwell, manager of the city’s community housing and development division, added that “this will not only be a strategic plan, but an implementation plan where we actually give the approaches that we’re going to use to solve some of these problems.”

Housing issues have become a major conversation in City Hall in recent months as an estimated 2,000 people are thought to be living on the street in Kansas City.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Some homeless residents have banded together to bring greater attention to the issue in city government. Over the summer, an encampment and demonstration stood on City Hall’s south lawn for months, prompting city leaders to offer temporary housing in local hotels.