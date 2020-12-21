In record-breaking year for homicides in Kansas City, victims remembered at vigil

Families roamed among more than 150 crosses on the lawn of a Kansas City church Monday evening, searching out the one that bore the name of their loved one.

Once they found the one they were looking for, many embraced, some lit candles and a few pleaded for justice.

At the corner of Wornall Road and Meyer Boulevard, crosses were placed for every victim of homicide taken this year. Wornall Road Baptist Church organized the vigil and a service called “The Longest Night.”

Kansas City has suffered 180 homicides, the highest recorded number in a single year, according to data maintained by The Star.

Rhonda Garcia and two others huddled around a cross that read “Paul Garcia, 50, June 22.” Draped around the cross was the bright yellow jacket that her husband loved to wear while riding his scooter.

The father of two and godfather of four was inside a home when gunshots erupted from outside and he was struck. No one has been arrested.

“I miss his smile,” Rhonda Garcia said.

As she gazed at the rows of crosses, she said it hurt to see so many young people taken by gun violence.

Marquice Amos was 15 when he was shot and killed on July 17.

His family said he was a passionate basketball player who would have been a junior at Ewing Marion Kauffman School in the fall.

“The family chain has been broken,” said his great-grandmother Maxine Amos. “The family will never be the same.”

Family members said Monday’s event brought a sense of comfort and showed that the community cares.

“People are concerned about all the homicides,” Maxine Amos said. “There’s just a lot of senseless murders. It just needs to stop.”

As “Amazing Grace” spilled from the church, those gathered made their way inside to the service.

Each victim’s name was read and Pastor Darren Edwards recited a prayer for the victims’ families. Pastors Mark Carrington, Anthony Andrews, Kris McGee and Mark Clifton also participated.