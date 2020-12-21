‘Historic step’: KC leaders celebrate LGBTQ commission, first of its kind in Missouri

Community leaders in Kansas City celebrated the creation of an LGBTQ commission, the first of its kind in Missouri.

Speaking from the rooftop of the National WWI Museum and Memorial, community organizer Justice Horn said the commission’s launch was a “historic step.”

“The work starts today,” he said. “Let me be clear: this commission’s only purpose is to uplift, serve and further unite the LGBTQIA community who call Kansas City home.”

Members of the commission, who will be appointed by the mayor and city council, will give policy advice on issues affecting lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and gender queer residents.

One issue, Horn said, that prompted the formation of the commission was murders in recent years of transgender people.

Horn approached Councilman Eric Bunch’s office to sponsor the legislation.

More than 60 organizations and stakeholders were contacted while developing the measure.

It passed Thursday on a vote of 11-2.

Councilwoman Andrea Bough co-sponsored the ordinance.

“We must ensure that all those who feel marginalized and whose voices are not represented are heard and that our legislation and policy reflect equitable principles,” Bough said.

Commissioners will focus on areas including business, health, housing, education and public safety.

“There are communities that we still don’t give a strong enough voice,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said. “There are organizations that need to be at the table and there are efforts that we need to take on to say that every Kansas Citian and truly everyone from around this region can know that we are a place that’s accepting, we’re a place that’s welcoming and we’re a place that that will go through the uncomfortable conversations to make long term systemic changes.”