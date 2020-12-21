Suspicious death in Kansas City Sunday determined to have been result of hit-and-run

The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that the death of a man who was found near a Kansas City Street over the weekend was due to a hit and run crash, a police spokesman said Monday.

Police responded about 9 a.m. Sunday to the area of East 45th Street and Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard after a caller reported a dead body near the street. Emergency medical workers who responded to the scene declared the man deceased.

His identity has not been released. Police began investigating his death as suspicious Sunday.

Based on the medical examiner’s report, the case was re-classified as a fatality in a hit and run, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for Kansas City police.

Anyone with information about the man’s death is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).