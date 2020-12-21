Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Suspicious death in Kansas City Sunday determined to have been result of hit-and-run

The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that the death of a man who was found near a Kansas City Street over the weekend was due to a hit and run crash, a police spokesman said Monday.

Police responded about 9 a.m. Sunday to the area of East 45th Street and Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard after a caller reported a dead body near the street. Emergency medical workers who responded to the scene declared the man deceased.

His identity has not been released. Police began investigating his death as suspicious Sunday.

Based on the medical examiner’s report, the case was re-classified as a fatality in a hit and run, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for Kansas City police.

KC Blotter: Crime, courts, more

Sign up for our newsletter for the latest crime and courts headlines. In your inbox Monday-Saturday mornings.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Anyone with information about the man’s death is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Robert A. Cronkleton
Robert A. Cronkleton
Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Rockhurst College, where he studied communications and computer science.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service