The Chiefs will be giving free headbands to fans at Saturday’s playoff game

In addition to the 50 touchdown passes and 5,097 passing yards, Patrick Mahomes did one other big thing this season.

He made the headband cool again.

OK, that might be a stretch, but it’s become an iconic piece of Mahomes’ fashion look, and Chiefs fans expect to see one when he takes off his helmet.

So forget the rally towels; the Chiefs are giving away headbands for Saturday’s AFC divisional playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium. However, the giveaway is limited to the first 50,000 fans.

The Chiefs tweeted this message from Mahomes on Tuesday: