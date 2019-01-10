Local

Ahead of snow storm, winter weather advisory issued for Kansas City, surrounding area

By Kaitlyn Schwers

January 10, 2019 04:13 PM

The National Weather Service has placed the Kansas City area under a winter weather advisory ahead of a snow storm that could bring between 2 to 5 inches of snow across the region this weekend.

The winter weather advisory was issued for several northwestern Missouri and northeastern Kansas counties, including Platte, Ray, Buchanan, Jackson, Clinton, Clay and Cass counties in Missouri and Wyandotte, Johnson and Leavenworth counties in Kansas.

The advisory is expected to go into effect 6 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday.

The weather service office, based in Pleasant Hill, said “mixed precipitation may bookend the snow” Friday and Saturday.

“Some minor glazing of surfaces will be possible Friday and Saturday afternoon and evening,” it warned. “Plan on slippery road conditions.”

