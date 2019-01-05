‘Time to exorcise some demons.’ Fans sound off on Chiefs facing Colts in playoffs

Is the fifth time the charm?
Chiefs fans certainly hope that’s the case, because Kansas City will be facing the Indianapolis Colts in the playoffs for the fifth time in NFL history.
Indianapolis has bested the Chiefs in the previous four meetings (1996, 2004, 2007 and 2014). In that last meeting, the Colts quarterback Andrew Luck was under center as he’ll be on Jan. 12 at Arrowhead.
Here is a sample of what Chiefs fans were saying about facing the Colts again:
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments