For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

‘Time to exorcise some demons.’ Fans sound off on Chiefs facing Colts in playoffs

By Pete Grathoff

January 05, 2019 06:34 PM

FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018 file photo,Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) calls a play against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn. For the first time in a decade, the top seed in the AFC playoffs goes to a team not led by Tom Brady or Peyton Manning. The Comeback Colts punched their playoff ticket with a three-pronged combination they’ve rarely had, a balanced offense, a stout defense and a championship-caliber quarterback. Everything starts with Andrew Luck.
FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018 file photo,Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) calls a play against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn. For the first time in a decade, the top seed in the AFC playoffs goes to a team not led by Tom Brady or Peyton Manning. The Comeback Colts punched their playoff ticket with a three-pronged combination they’ve rarely had, a balanced offense, a stout defense and a championship-caliber quarterback. Everything starts with Andrew Luck. Mark Zaleski, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018 file photo,Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) calls a play against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn. For the first time in a decade, the top seed in the AFC playoffs goes to a team not led by Tom Brady or Peyton Manning. The Comeback Colts punched their playoff ticket with a three-pronged combination they’ve rarely had, a balanced offense, a stout defense and a championship-caliber quarterback. Everything starts with Andrew Luck. Mark Zaleski, File AP Photo

Is the fifth time the charm?

Chiefs fans certainly hope that’s the case, because Kansas City will be facing the Indianapolis Colts in the playoffs for the fifth time in NFL history.

Indianapolis has bested the Chiefs in the previous four meetings (1996, 2004, 2007 and 2014). In that last meeting, the Colts quarterback Andrew Luck was under center as he’ll be on Jan. 12 at Arrowhead.

Here is a sample of what Chiefs fans were saying about facing the Colts again:

Related stories from Kansas City Star

for-petes-sake

for-petes-sake

for-petes-sake

Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.

  Comments  