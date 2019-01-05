‘Time to exorcise some demons.’ Fans sound off on Chiefs facing Colts in playoffs

Is the fifth time the charm?

Chiefs fans certainly hope that’s the case, because Kansas City will be facing the Indianapolis Colts in the playoffs for the fifth time in NFL history.

Indianapolis has bested the Chiefs in the previous four meetings (1996, 2004, 2007 and 2014). In that last meeting, the Colts quarterback Andrew Luck was under center as he’ll be on Jan. 12 at Arrowhead.

Here is a sample of what Chiefs fans were saying about facing the Colts again:

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Half of #ChiefsKingdom has already conceded next week's game to the Colts and should not be allowed to enjoy this Super Bowl run. I'm embarrassed for ya'll. — Rob Ladd (@ImRobLadd) January 5, 2019

Am I the only one that doesn’t want to play the colts at home? #chiefs #ChiefsKingdom — Mr. Tweet Obvious (@marelston) January 5, 2019

Mahomes is gonna eat that Colt's Zone-D for lunch. He'll pick it apart. #ChiefsKingdom Dunno what's gonna happen versus our Defense, but I know our Offense is gonna hum. — Russ (@RussMendo) January 5, 2019

Welp, looks like Mahomes is going to have to face the Colts Playoff Curse that we have.#ChiefsKingdom — Ky (@KayWhyEllEee) January 5, 2019

I hope we play the colts and destroy them and embarrass their mothers so bad that they are ashamed that they ever gave birth to them #ChiefsKingdom — Hawk Jock (@hawkjock_ku) January 6, 2019

In case you need a reminder of our playoff history with the Colts:

1995: Colts 10 Chiefs 7

2003: Colts 38 Chiefs 31

2006: Colts 23 Chiefs 8

2013: Colts 45 Chiefs 44



Its time to exorcise some demons KC #ChiefsKingdom — Future All Star Ref (@theRealBSOG) January 5, 2019

Prepare for a week of everyone picking the Colts and running highlights of our playoff losses to them. #ChiefsKingdom let's get this first playoff monkey off our back — Chief Swan (@swan931) January 5, 2019

I’m ready for the Colts in KC. They haven’t faced off against...



MAHOMES.



Bring it. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/kdsYuvys6A — Gene Moore (@gene_moore) January 6, 2019

Congrats to the Colts for the wild card win. Of the three potential opponents for the Chiefs in the divisional round, I think KC matches up best against Indy. Go Chiefs!#ChiefsKingdom — Jeremy Wilhm (@JWilhm) January 6, 2019

All I wanted for #chiefskingdom this year was Indy and New England.....this is a new team under Mahomes and were about slay pic.twitter.com/kduzZY7Z1e — Danali (@Backloggerroger) January 6, 2019

Why is everyone on the Colts bandwagon all of a sudden? This is a team that the #Chiefs can EASILY beat. #ChiefsKingdom — Tall Dave AZ (@talldaveaz) January 6, 2019

Well, #ChiefsKingdom, let us welcome the Indianapolis #Colts to Kansas City. Theses DEMONS must be exorcised. For all that is holy, let us CAST THEM OUT of the SB hunt. Then, we can get onto more important business. pic.twitter.com/mxnnzBCVm9 — Warren Richardson (@gen_warren) January 6, 2019

A win against the Colts would mean SO much to #ChiefsKingdom @PatrickMahomes5 . We need healing. pic.twitter.com/iTkEjfKtdb — Angie (@angieflyte99) January 6, 2019