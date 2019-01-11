Winter storm warning issued in Kansas City metro due to heavy snow

A winter storm warning has been extended to include Kansas City as heavy snow is expected to move into the metropolitan area, the National Weather Service announced Friday afternoon.

The warning will be in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday. It includes Leavenworth, Wyandotte and Johnson counties in Kansas and Platte, Clay, Jackson and Cass counties in Missouri.

The weather service, which is based in Pleasant Hill, is warning of snow Friday night with accumulations of 4 to 6 inches in parts of east-central Kansas and west-central Missouri.

“A winter storm system is starting to move across the region, with rain, sleet and snow all starting the event. A decent band of forcing is seen setting up, roughly along I-70, which is resulting in higher snowfall rates across western and central Missouri this afternoon,” the weather service said in its warning Friday.

“The higher snowfall rates are translating into more accumulating snow as the snow overcomes surface temperatures that are around to above freezing. This will make the late afternoon and evening hours a bit more dangerous for those out driving.”

The Winter Storm Warning has been extended into the KC Metro area, valid now through 6PM Saturday. Moderate to heavy snow will lighten up around sunrise, but light snow will continue through the early afternoon on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/t42e1XxuQl — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) January 11, 2019

Some schools released students early on Friday due to the snow. School districts, including Kansas City Public Schools, canceled all athletic practices, games and other extracurricular activities scheduled Saturday.