Chiefs announce when parking lot and gates will open for Saturday’s playoff game

With snow in the forecast for Saturday, it might not be a bad idea for fans to leave for Arrowhead Stadium a little earlier than planned.

The Chiefs’ AFC Divisional playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts kicks off at 3:35 p.m., and the team has released information for fans heading to game.

Parking: Gates at the Truman Sports Complex open at 10:30 a.m. and, as usual, the team hopes fans will buy parking passes in advance at www.chiefs.com/parking. The cost is $40. Fans at the tollgate without the passes on Saturday will pay $60 in cash. From the Chiefs: “All single-event parking passes are mobile entry and should be added to fans’ mobile wallet and ready to scan at the parking tollgates.”

Stadium gates: Gates to the Scout Investments Club Level will open at 1 p.m. The rest of the gates will open at 1:30 p.m. Again, from the Chiefs: “Fans with mobile tickets should have their tickets added to their mobile wallet and ready to scan when they reach the stadium gates to expedite entry.” The NFL’s clear bag policy remains the same (for more information, visit www.nfl.com/allclear).

Timing of events after gates open: