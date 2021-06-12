Garth Brooks’ Kansas City show sells out. Best Arrowhead seats now selling for $9,200

Garth Brooks’ concert Aug. 7 at Arrowhead Stadium sold out within 24 hours.

Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Friday on Ticketmaster, and fans quickly claimed all the seats on the field and in the lower two levels of the 76,000-plus-seat stadium. As of 8:30 p.m. Friday, only a few dozen upper-level seats remained, and by Saturday morning Ticketmaster listed the concert as sold out.

By comparison, all 86,000-plus seats for his Aug. 14 concert at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, recently sold in 75 minutes. His July 17 date in Salt Lake City, Utah, sold 50,000 seats in 30 minutes to become the fastest stadium sellout in Ticketmaster history.

Garth Brooks will perform before an expected record crowd Aug. 7 at Arrowhead Stadium. Chris Pizzello AP

Unlike most concerts at Arrowhead, Brooks will perform with an in-the-round arrangement, so all the stadium’s permanent seats plus many more on the field were sold. That assures the country music legend will break Taylor Swift’s stadium record for concert attendance of 58,611 in 2018.

Arrowhead’s overall attendance record is 82,094 for a Chiefs game against the Oakland Raiders on Nov. 5, 1972, the year the stadium opened. The 2007 college football game between No. 2 Kansas and No. 3 Missouri, which won 36-28, drew the second-largest crowd at 80,537.

Seats throughout Arrowhead and on the field will be filled for Garth Brooks’ concert on Aug. 7. This Ticketmaster screenshot was from noon Friday, two hours into ticket sales, and plenty of seats remained available (in blue). Ticketmaster screenshot

Tickets for Brooks through Ticketmaster were $94.95, all inclusive. On Saturday morning, online resale operations were listing tickets for as little as $66 and many for less than $100, not including fees. On the other extreme, on-field seats were going for as much as $9,200.

The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour consists of six dates so far, beginning July 10 in Las Vegas and ending Sept. 25 in Charlotte, North Carolina. He also will perform July 23 at Cheyenne Frontier Days in Wyoming. All are sellouts.

Brooks previously played in Kansas City in 2007, when he opened the Sprint Center (now the T-Mobile Center) by selling out nine shows (a total of 164,000 tickets), and in 2017, when he sold out seven shows (119,000).