Get vaccinated at the Garth Brooks concert for chance to win upgraded floor seats

Mayor Quinton Lucas announced Wednesday that Kansas Citians attending the Garth Brooks concert this weekend have the chance to see the show from premium floor seats if they get vaccinated before the event.

Lucas tweeted over the weekend, during a Gucci Mane concert at the Liberty Memorial, that the Kansas City Health Department planned to operate a mobile vaccination clinic at Arrowhead. Only ticket-holders who receive the COVID-19 vaccine at that clinic will be entered into the raffle for better seats.

The winner will receive two ticket upgrades to premium floor seats which are sponsored by Kansas City, a press release read.

“The best way to rid COVID-19 from our community is to get vaccinated, and this clinic is one more important effort to meet Kansas Citians where they’re at,” said Mayor Lucas. “Each and every day, we’re working to encourage all who have not yet been vaccinated to consider taking the vaccine to protect themselves, their families, and our community—especially as COVID-19 continues its spread throughout Missouri.”

The clinic at Arrowhead stadium will run from 3-7 p.m. in the parking lot according to the press release.

In the announcement Lucas said to expect more vaccination events in Kansas City in coming months. He also thanked the Chiefs for their partnership in this event.

On Sunday the Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department held a vaccination event before the Gucci Mane show. They had a clinic on-site for people to get their COVID-19 vaccines for a chance to win two free backstage passes to the concert.