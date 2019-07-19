Why Patrick Mahomes is the new spokesman for a company you’ve probably never heard of

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes about managing his brand “We need to take that next step, we need to get to the Super Bowl, that’s the goal,” said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during a news conference Monday, April 15, 2019 at the Chiefs' practice facility in Kansas City. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK “We need to take that next step, we need to get to the Super Bowl, that’s the goal,” said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during a news conference Monday, April 15, 2019 at the Chiefs' practice facility in Kansas City.

For decades, the Government Employee Health Association has steadily grown customers and revenues. But Darren Taylor, the company’s president and CEO, said few people have even heard of it.

“We’ve been pretty humble,” he said.

Not anymore.

GEHA, which provides health, dental and vision plans to federal employees, just inked a partnership deal with the Kansas City Chiefs and the team’s star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. The company planned to celebrate the new multi-year deal with a Friday afternoon press conference at GEHA’s headquarters in Lee’s Summit.

“It’s a bold move for us,” the CEO said. “We really want GEHA to become a household name.”

With the sponsorship deal, the not-for-profit company becomes the exclusive partner with the Chiefs for health, dental and vision plans. The partnership will create a new Chiefs digital wellness program, military appreciation initiatives and an updated Chiefs Sports Lab at Arrowhead Stadium.

As part of the deal, Mahomes will appear in TV, print and online ads for GEHA, as well as represent the company at local events.

“We are thankful to all of our federal employees for the great work they do on behalf of our country,” Mahomes said in a news release. “I’m impressed with GEHA’s focus on health and wellness for its members, and I love that the company is proud of its Kansas City roots. I’m excited for what’s to come with our partnership.”

Friday’s announcement is just the latest sponsorship deal for the MVP, who laid low for his first year and a half in Kansas City before accepting major deals with companies like Hunt’s (Mahomes loves ketchup), Hy-Vee, Adidas and Goodcents Deli Fresh Sub.

GEHA isn’t competing in the consumer goods market: “We’re not Adidas, we’re not Hunt’s ketchup,” Taylor said.

But the CEO said it does compete with other well-known health providers like Blue Cross Blue Shield to cover federal workers, their dependents and federal retirees. He estimates that market includes some 5 million Americans.

GEHA was formed in 1937 when several railway mail clerks met at Union Station after a long, hot August day of dangerous work delivering the U.S. mail.

Taylor said the company has retention rates above 90 percent with its 2 million health, dental and vision customers. But it has low name recognition — even among federal employees. He believes Mahomes and the Chiefs will help spread the word from coast to coast.

“He is a very popular young man right now,” he said.

There’s also an element of hometown swagger: GEHA leaders believe an association with the Chiefs and their starting quarterback will help with employee recruitment and retention. The company employs about 1,400 people, mostly in Lee’s Summit and Independence.

“We want to let people know that GEHA is a great place to work,” the CEO said. “We’re innovative, but we’re also steeped in tradition. We want to keep our strong tradition and be a little more bold in the market.”

Taylor pointed to the work of Mahomes’ agents, who have carefully managed his brand image and sponsorship deals since he began with the Chiefs in 2017. Last season, he threw 50 touchdown and completed 5,097 passing yards as the Chiefs advanced to the AFC Championship Game.

While it may seem like the beloved quarterback is everywhere, his agency team has taken a measured approach to his public appearances.

“I really appreciate their approach because they don’t want to flood the market with Patrick everywhere,” Taylor said. “We’re not going to run 50 commercials in every market every day of the week.”

The CEO said a joint marketing campaign will premiere this fall — the beginning of both the NFL season and open enrollment periods for most federal workers. A Sports Illustrated reporter recently predicted the Chiefs would finish the 2019 season with the league’s best record.

In a press release, Chiefs President Mark Donovan called GEHA an industry leader.

“As a local company with 82 years of serving its members, we’re honored to play a part in the continued growth of GEHA for its current and future members, as well as its employees,” Donovan said. “We are excited to watch this partnership evolve in the coming months and years, and we’re excited for how it will benefit Chiefs Kingdom.”