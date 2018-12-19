Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes lands endorsement deal with national ketchup company

Six weeks ago, few people knew of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ love of ketchup.
But the story of Mahomes putting the condiment on steak, macaroni and cheese and other foods went viral. Now, he has landed an endorsement deal.
Hunt’s ketchup announced Wednesday in a news release that it had signed Mahomes as a “brand ambassador.”
“I’ve been a fan of ketchup for as long as I can remember, and the thick, rich flavor of Hunt’s ketchup delivers every time,” Mahomes said in the release. “I’m thrilled to be joining the Hunt’s team.”
Hunt’s released a video to announce Mahomes joining its team:
There is no word on whether or not, Heinz will honor its pledge to give Mahomes ketchup for life if he throws 57 touchdown passes this season.
Comments