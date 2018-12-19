For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes lands endorsement deal with national ketchup company

By Pete Grathoff

December 19, 2018 05:30 PM

Chiefs Patrick Mahomes love of ketchup extends beyond steak

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes enjoys using ketchup on steak, but during a press conference he also acknowledged he puts ketchup on macaroni and cheese.
By
Up Next
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes enjoys using ketchup on steak, but during a press conference he also acknowledged he puts ketchup on macaroni and cheese.
By

Six weeks ago, few people knew of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ love of ketchup.

But the story of Mahomes putting the condiment on steak, macaroni and cheese and other foods went viral. Now, he has landed an endorsement deal.

Hunt’s ketchup announced Wednesday in a news release that it had signed Mahomes as a “brand ambassador.”

“I’ve been a fan of ketchup for as long as I can remember, and the thick, rich flavor of Hunt’s ketchup delivers every time,” Mahomes said in the release. “I’m thrilled to be joining the Hunt’s team.”

Hunt’s released a video to announce Mahomes joining its team:

 

There is no word on whether or not, Heinz will honor its pledge to give Mahomes ketchup for life if he throws 57 touchdown passes this season.

Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.

  Comments  