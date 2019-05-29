Chiefs will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the team in show called ‘The Franchise’

Chiefs GM Brett Veach on “drawing up more plays for Pat” During a press conference on Thursday, April 18, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach talked about the club's roster, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and trying not to be too aggressive come draft day. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK During a press conference on Thursday, April 18, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach talked about the club's roster, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and trying not to be too aggressive come draft day.

This won’t be like “Hard Knocks,” but Chiefs fans likely will enjoy this new television program from the team.

The Chiefs announced on Twitter they are producing a show called “The Franchise” that will “go behind the scenes of our journey in 2019.”

The first episode will air Wednesday night on Fox Sports and will be available on YouTube and Facebook. The show airs at 6 p.m.

“You’re 4 inches away from the Super Bowl,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid says in a Twitter preview of the show. “How do you take it up another notch? Are you willing to give up a little bit to make yourself a better football team?”

There are clips of the players working out and general manager Brett Veach talking about being in the draft room in the snippet the team provided.

You can see the preview here: