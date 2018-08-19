Area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations include operations in Brookside, Kansas City, Kan., Lenexa, Merriam, Mission, Olathe, Overland Park, the Northland, south Kansas City.
Lynn Parman, president and chief executive of American Royal since 2015, has left the livestock organization to take a job with McCownGordon. A nationwide search will be conducted for a successor as it tries to raise $80 million for a new complex.
The lawsuit filed by six employees say faulty thumb scanners, managers’ scheme to short time sheets and incentives from manager bonuses left them unpaid for work, including overtime hours, at KFC restaurants.
Shawnee Mission Health has started instructing its employed physicians to ask patients about their spiritual health during primary care visits. It’s part of a rebranding by its parent organization, Adventist Health System, as it seeks to refocus on its faith-based roots.
Council of Development Finance Agencies, a research and advocacy group, received a $350,000 contract to study the city’s development incentives. CDFA has financial ties to the development industry and lobbies on Capitol Hill.
Despite ongoing litigation with their original contractor, developers for the highly energy efficient Second and Delaware apartment project are pressing forward and plan to restart construction next month.
Fusion Buffet Sushi & Hibachi recently closed in Westport. Its landlord had filed suit for lost rent, attorney fees and other costs for a total of $35,261, and possession of the 7,530-square-foot space.