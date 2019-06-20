Chiefs’ pregame drum ceremony is moving to new location at Arrowhead Stadium

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt leads ‘the chop’ before AFC Championship Game Kansas City Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt leads the Arrowhead Stadium crowd in 'the chop' prior to the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt leads the Arrowhead Stadium crowd in 'the chop' prior to the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019.

The Chiefs’ drum ceremony is getting a new location.

The ceremony will move from the end zone to Arrowhead Stadium’s upper deck this season. The Chiefs have built out a “Drum Deck” near the top of the stadium.

The drum ceremony happens before each home game as the teams are taking the field for kickoff. A person is chosen to bang the drum amid fan chants and the chop.

Often the drummer is a former player or special guest. Before last season’s AFC Championship Game, Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt banged the drum. Among others who led the ceremony last season were former tight end Tony Gonzalez and former Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder.

