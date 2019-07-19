Patrick Mahomes on Tyreek Hill’s return to the Chiefs: ‘It’s going to be awesome’

Patrick Mahomes talks about return of teammate Tyreek Hill Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes comments on Tyreek Hill returning to the Chiefs after the NFL said Hill won’t be suspended. Mahomes was speaking at a press conference announcing his brand partnership with GEHA. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes comments on Tyreek Hill returning to the Chiefs after the NFL said Hill won’t be suspended. Mahomes was speaking at a press conference announcing his brand partnership with GEHA.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he’s excited to welcome back teammate Tyreek Hill now that the NFL has decided not to suspend the wide receiver.

“In getting the news today, I’m happy that we get to welcome him back and just be there at training camp,” Mahomes said Friday afternoon. “And we can work and build that chemistry for the season.”

Hill had been the subject of a four-month investigation of child abuse by the NFL. On Friday, the league said it could not conclude Hill violated its personal conduct policy with the available evidence. He’s now expected to participate in the Chiefs’ training camp, which starts in St. Joseph next week.

Mahomes spoke Friday with reporters in Lee’s Summit to celebrate a new sponsorship deal with the Government Employee Health Association, or GEHA, a little-known local company. He said he’s ready to get Hill back together with the team.

“It’s going to be awesome to welcome him back and bring him back with the guys and get to work,” he said. “Training camp’s coming up here soon, so we’re excited to be back on the field.”

The MVP quarterback said he’s thrown the ball around a couple times with Hill, including on Friday.

“We’re kind of just working it here and there,” he said, “but at the same time working with the guys that are at the facility.”

Mahomes also shared details of a recent Caribbean vacation he took with teammates Travis Kelce, Demarcus Robinson and Gehrig Dieter. They, along with their significant others and former Chiefs receiver Chris Conley, recently returned from Turks and Caicos.

He said the group recently planned the trip, which turned out to be a mix of business and pleasure: Even on vacation, they ran routes on the beach.

“We got to get some relaxing in, but at the same time it was good working with a lot of those guys,” he said. “And like I said, it builds chemistry when you get to kind of be away from football with those guys you’re with every single day.”

Mahomes said Chiefs fans are hyped for the upcoming season. After three days of closed-door practice, the Chiefs will host their first full-squad training camp practice on July 27.

“They’re excited. They’re ready for the season to go,” Mahomes said. “So I’m excited to just get out there and be able to go play for them in St. Joe and get to play for them in Kansas City. “





