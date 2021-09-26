News

A gateway drug? Increased crime? We fact check claims about legalized marijuana

Legalized recreational marijuana in Missouri

Missouri is on a path to legalizing recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older.

At least three groups are organizing petition drives or promoting state legislation.

Legalizing marijuana could be on the Missouri ballot next year.

Ahead of a possible legalization campaign, The Star looked into some common claims about the drug. In this interactive feature, click on a claim to see the latest research on the issue.

Jeanne Kuang
Jeanne Kuang covers Missouri government and politics for The Kansas City Star. She previously covered local and state government at The (Wilmington, Delaware) News Journal and reported on criminal justice issues in Illinois. She graduated from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.
