Teens shot outside recreation center in Lawrence on Friday, police say

Two teens were shot outside a recreation center in Lawrence on Friday, police said in a statement.
The shooting happened about 4 p.m. outside the Holcom Park Recreation Center, 2700 W. 27th St.
A 16-year-old was found in serious condition, and an 18-year-old was in critical condition with possibly life-threatening injuries, police said. Both were taken to hospitals.
Witnesses at the scene gave police descriptions of a possible suspect vehicle involved in the shooting.
A vehicle matching the description was found shortly afterward, and police said two people in the vehicle were detained for questioning.
Police said they were not looking for additional suspects Friday night.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509 or call CrimeStoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County anonymously at 785-843-8477.
