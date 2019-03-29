Crime

Boy injured in shooting Friday night, Kansas City police say

By Kaitlyn Schwers

March 29, 2019 09:56 PM

Kansas City police said a boy was shot in the leg Friday night near a McDonald’s restaurant on Main Street.

Police were called to the scene south of Linwood Boulevard about 8:12 p.m. to investigate a report of shots fired. They found the shooting victim near a Burger King at Main Street and East Armour Boulevard.

The victim, a male juvenile, had non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No arrests have been announced.

Police were still investigating at the scene late Friday.

