Teen found with gunshot wound dies in Olathe; police investigate homicide

A 17-year-old who was found with a gunshot wound in Olathe died Friday, and police are investigating his death as a homicide, police said in a news release.
Police were called to the 12300 block of South Mullen Court about 4:51 p.m. to investigate a report of a disturbance.
Officers arrived and found an unresponsive teenager who had been shot.
Police said officers immediately began performing CPR, but the teen died at the scene.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
The death remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
