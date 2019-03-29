Crime

Teen found with gunshot wound dies in Olathe; police investigate homicide

By Kaitlyn Schwers

March 29, 2019 09:14 PM

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)
By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)
By

A 17-year-old who was found with a gunshot wound in Olathe died Friday, and police are investigating his death as a homicide, police said in a news release.

Police were called to the 12300 block of South Mullen Court about 4:51 p.m. to investigate a report of a disturbance.

Officers arrived and found an unresponsive teenager who had been shot.

Police said officers immediately began performing CPR, but the teen died at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

The death remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Kaitlyn Schwers

Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.

  Comments  