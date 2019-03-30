Three shootings in less than 8 hours Friday leave one dead, two injured in KC

Three shootings in less than eight hours on Friday left one person dead and two injured in Kansas City, police said.
Police were sent to the 4300 block of Indiana Street at 11:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting and found one victim at the residence. The case is being investigated as a homicide.
Police said there is no suspect description in the case, and the motive is unknown.
Three hours earlier, a 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg at a McDonald’s restaurant on Main Street.
Police were called to the McDonald’s at 3255 Main at 8:20 p.m. to investigate a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they were told that a disturbance had broken out inside the restaurant among the victim, his mother and the suspect.
Police said the suspect chased the victim and his mother outside to the parking lot, then fired several shots. The teen was struck in the leg, and the mother’s vehicle also was hit.
Police found the victim near a Burger King at Main Street and East Armour Boulevard. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
In a third incident, officers were sent to investigate a report of a shooting at 4:07 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Chelsea Street.
Police said they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. Witnesses told police that the victim and suspect had gotten into an argument and the suspect shot the victim, then fled.
The victim was taken to a hospital with an injury that was not considered to be life-threatening, police said.
No arrests have been announced in any of the shootings. Police ask anyone with information about the shootings to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.
