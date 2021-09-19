‘It means the world to me’: Kansas City’s Jason Sudeikis, ‘Ted Lasso’ score at Emmys

“This show is about family, this show is about mentors and teachers, this show is about teammates. And I wouldn’t be here without those three things in my life,” Jason Sudeikis said in accepting his Emmy Award for best actor in a comedy series. Television Academy via AP

Just as Jason Sudeikis’ character wins over the most jaded reporters with his unbeatable folksy optimism, “Ted Lasso” had world-weary pundits across the land rooting for the hit comedy to score big at the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday night.

Believe, as Ted would say.

Emmy voters did just that in the early acting categories, bestowing multiple statuettes Sunday night, on top of three technical awards the show won the previous weekend.

The show, about a Kansas football coach trying to lead and inspire a British soccer team, was expected to win best comedy series at the end of the night. (We’ll be updating this story.) But first, Sudeikis won best actor in a comedy series.

“This show is about family, this show is about mentors and teachers, this show is about teammates. And I wouldn’t be here without those three things in my life,” Sudeikis, who grew up in Overland Park, said in accepting his acting award, wearing a teal velvet Tom Ford tuxedo with a black bow tie.

“I’m only as good as you guys make me look. So really it means the world to me to be up here and just be a mirror of what you guys give to me and then we reflect back-and-forth on each other.”

In the first award of the evening, Hannah Waddingham won best supporting actress in a comedy. “Jason, you’ve changed my life with this,” she told “Ted Lasso” creator and star Jason Sudeikis. Television Academy via AP

The evening kicked off with a double dose of “Ted Lasso” love.

The first award of the night, best supporting actress in a comedy, went to Hannah Waddingham, who plays team owner Rebecca. “Jason, you’ve changed my life with this, and more importantly my baby girl’s,” she told Sudeikis from the podium. “Honestly, I’m so privileged to work with you.”

Among the nominees she defeated: co-star Juno Temple, who plays girlfriend/influencer Keeley Jones. “There is no Rebecca without Keeley,” Waddingham told her co-star.

Right after that, best supporting actor in a comedy went to Brett Goldstein, aka grumpy soccer star Roy Kent. “I was very, very specifically told I’m not allowed to swear so …,” he said, and then was promptly bleeped. “This cast makes me sick they’re so good.”

Brett Goldstein won the Emmy for best supporting actor in a comedy. Among the other nominees: three of his co-stars. “This cast makes me sick they’re so good,” he said in his acceeptance speech. Television Academy via AP

Among his competition were three of his co-stars: Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard), Nick Mohammed (Nate the Great) and Jeremy Swift (ever-helpful assistant Higgins).

In all, “Ted Lasso” had been nominated for 20 Emmys, a record for a new comedy series.

The show didn’t fare as well in other early categories Sunday night. “Ted Lasso” had three nominations for directing and two for writing, but HBO’s “Hacks” took both of those honors.

The other nominees for best comedy were “black-ish,” “Cobra Kai,” “Emily in Paris,” “Hacks,” “The Flight Attendant,” “The Kominsky Method” and “PEN15.”

The other nominees for best actor in a comedy were Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”; Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”; William H. Macy, “Shameless”; and Kenan Thompson, “Kenan.”

Last weekend, the Apple TV+ series picked up awards at the Creative Arts Emmys for casting, sound mixing and picture editing (for “The Hope That Kills You” — it was also nominated in that category for “Make Rebecca Great Again”). The show was also up for best production design, sound editing and theme music.

“Ted Lasso” was coming off a winning year. Sudeikis and the show already pulled in statuettes at the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards and Writers Guild Awards, among others. Last week, “Ted Lasso” dominated the Television Critics Association awards, winning three top honors for Outstanding New Program, Outstanding Achievement in Comedy and Program of the Year.

“The cast shines, the writing crackles, and it pairs the rhythm of a classic sitcom with the heart of a sports movie,” Seth Meyers, Sudeikis’ fellow “Saturday Night Live” alum, wrote in an essay about him published this past week for Time magazine’s “The 100 Most Influential People of 2021.” “It’s hard to make something this good look so easy.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

