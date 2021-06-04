Rob Riggle on losing money to Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes on the golf course

Big Slick hometown hosts Paul Rudd (left) and Rob Riggle were all smiles on the red carpet Saturday morning before heading in to their bowling tournament at Pinstripes in Overland Park. skeyser@kcstar.com

Actor Rob Riggle looked tanned and relaxed when he visited “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Wednesday night.

The reason: Riggle took part in the golf tournament put on by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ charity over the weekend in Hawaii.

“He’s been big supporter of a charity event I do in Kansas City,” said Riggle, who is co-host of the “Big Slick” event that raises money for Children’s Mercy Hospital. “So look I just love the guy and the chance to go to Hawaii and play golf and hang with Patrick Mahomes.”

Riggle, who is wears his love for the Chiefs on his sleeve, said he played a practice round with Mahomes and Mahomes’ father, along with the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce and Kyle Long.

Last summer, Riggle played in the American Century Championship celebrity tournament with Mahomes, and apparently money was on the line.

“I played against him in a Tahoe tournament they do every year up in Lake Tahoe,” Riggle said. “I was beating him for 15 holes, cash on the line. And what does he do? He does what Patrick Mahomes always does: he comes back at the very end and wins it. And that’s the last three holes, he just smoked me and took all the money.”

Kimmel asked what a hypothetical wager between Riggle and Mahomes might be worth.

“I like to go big stakes: 20 bucks,” Riggle joked. “Patrick just got this new contract apparently. I didn’t read much about it. I don’t know if you heard about it.

“But he was a little higher stakes, he was like, ‘Well, let’s play for this.’ I’m like, ‘I didn’t get the contract you got.”

Of course Riggle knew all about the contract extension Mahomes signed last year that is worth around a half-billion dollars. Ditto for Kimmel.

“Really, what amount of money would be significant enough that it would mean anything, really other than winning,” Kimmel said.

“Exactly,” Riggle responded. “It’s just pride. I think he wanted the pride.”

Here is their conversation: