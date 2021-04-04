Jason Sudeikis thanks his parents for Kansas City entertainment as he wins SAG Award

Jason Sudeikis seemed shocked when he won the Golden Globe for best actor in a comedy series a few weeks ago. But at Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, he seemed absolutely prepared, giving an acceptance speech so loaded with Kansas City references it was worthy of Ted Lasso himself.

Sudeikis, who grew up in Overland Park, was a winner again for playing the title character in “Ted Lasso,” the KC barbecue-loving, soccer-challenged coach from Kansas transplanted to England, a show he created and produced as well.

In his speech via Zoom, he thanked his fellow nominees and his castmates, but Sudeikis mostly made it all about his parents, Dan and Kathy Sudeikis.

“I wanted to thank my mom for bringing me to plays and musicals in Kansas City, every touring company that came through, whether it was ‘Phantom of the Opera’ or ‘La Cage aux Folles,’” he said. “I want to thank my dad for taking me to go see movies. He took me to go see ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ when I was 9 years old. I knew at that point I wanted to be a Black cop in Detroit. I’m getting there.”

His competition included Nicholas Hoult in “The Great,” Ramy Youssef in “Ramy” and both Dan and Eugene Levy in “Schitt’s Creek” — which won best ensemble in a comedy series as well as best actress for Catherine O’Hara.

Another contender with local ties, “Da 5 Bloods,” co-written by Kansas filmmaker Kevin Willmott and director Spike Lee, was up for best cast in a motion picture, but “The Trial of the Chicago 7” prevailed.

Jason Sudeikis accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series for “Ted Lasso” during the 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday. SAG Awards via AP

As he did at the Golden Globes, Sudeikis’ choice of evening wear raised some eyebrows.

At the Globes, while many other actors wore tuxes and suits — even though they were stuck at home or in hotel rooms during the pandemic — Sudeikis wore a rainbow tie-dye hoodie, a bit of merchandise promoting his sister Kristin Sudeikis’ dance studio and workout space in New York. ET dubbed it one of “the best cozy looks” of the night.

This time, he still kept it casual, but in a navy wool pullover sweater emblazoned with “My Body My Choice.” The Hollywood Reporter says it’s designed by Alessandro Michele for Gucci and retails for about $1,100.

At last month’s Critics Choice Awards, Sudeikis also won — and wore another hoodie honoring family. That one was for Crockett High, the fictional school where he played the principal in 2019’s “Booksmart.” It was directed by Olivia Wilde, the mother of their kids Otis and Daisy. The couple have split up, but Sudeikis still thanked Wilde for urging him to expand “Ted Lasso” from a silly promo spot into a full-fledged TV series.

Ted Lasso and his team got to kick off Sunday’s ceremonies with a special SAG Award edition straight from their Richmond locker room as they prepare to face off for the best ensemble in a comedy series award.

“The competition tonight is tougher than ice cold beef jerky,” the coach tells the players, and soon the talk devolves into a debate over the best ensemble of all time. The Muppets?

Season 2 of “Ted Lasso” is in production in England. No word on when it will premiere on Apple TV+.