Kansas City Chiefs Mahomes, Kelce join Big Slick show; look for hosts on NBC ‘Today’

Big Slick already revealed a big list of celebrity guests for its Virtually Talented Show set for Saturday night.

But on Thursday, organizers announced even more names, including Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, to join in on the annual fundraiser for Children’s Mercy.

They also announced that two of the hometown hosts — Rob Riggle and David Koechner — will appear on the third hour of NBC’s “Today” show Friday morning, interviewed by Big Slick alum Al Roker.

Al Roker, a frequent guest at Big Slick Celebrity Weekend, will interview two of the hometown hosts Friday morning. He’s pictured here at the event in 2019, auctioning off goodies. Roy Inman Special to The Star

Riggle and Koechner, along with Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis and Eric Stonestreet, normally host the annual celebrity softball game, bowling tourney and giant auction. But because of the pandemic, the whole shebang will be online, streaming at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 12, on Youtube.com/BigSlickKC and Facebook.com/BigSlickKC.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes basked in the crowd’s love at the Sprint Center at the 2019 Big Slick Celebrity Weekend auction. That’s Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at right. ROYINMAN

The latest guests to be announced are three Chiefs players: quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and offensive lineman Kyle Long; actors Haley Joel Osment (“The Sixth Sense”) and Martin Starr (“Silicon Valley,” “Spider-Man”); and sports broadcaster Curt Menefee.

Also making appearances: actors Tony Goldwyn (“Scandal”), Courtney B. Vance (“Law & Order: Criminal Intent,” “The Hunt for Red October”), Daniel Dae Kim (“Lost,” “Hawaii Five-0”), Bill Irwin, Timothy Busfield and Mario Cantone, and comedian/actress Jade Catta-Pretta (“American Housewife”).

They’ll join these previously announced guests: “Weird Al” Yankovik, magician Blake Vogt, Beth Dover, David Dastmalchian (who grew up in Overland Park), David Wain, CNN’s Jake Tapper (whose wife is from the area), Joe Lo Truglio, Kat McNamara (who grew up in Lee’s Summit), Kevin Pollak), Nate Bargatze, Samm Levine, Seth Herzog, Will Forte and Zachary Levi.

Musical performers include Brothers Osborne, David Cook (the Blue Springs native who won “American Idol”), and Jay and Joe Don (of Rascal Flatts). Special appearances by Carol Kane, Chris Noth, Dylan and Becky Ann Baker, Holland Taylor, Jeff Daniels, Lewis Black, Melissa Gilbert and Richard Kind.

The hour-long show will be free. But it is, after all, a major fundraiser for Children’s Mercy’s cancer center, so donations are encouraged. See bigslickkc.org.

Last year, the event was called “Big Slick at Home” and featured celebrities going on social media every night for 10 days. They raised $2,072,420, a total surpassed only by the $2.5 million of 2019 and $2.1 million the year before. The event has raised more than $12 million for Children’s Mercy over 11 years.