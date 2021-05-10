Paul Rudd makes special video after Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes wins international award

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs played their first road game of the season Sunday in Los Angeles against the Chargers. AP

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes already has a room specifically for his shoe collection, but he may want to consider having another room just for his awards at the house he is building in Kansas City.

Mahomes added to his trophy collection last week at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Seville, Spain. He won the World Breakthrough of the Year award.

Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year, @PatrickMahomes



Patrick exploded onto the world stage by becoming the youngest player in history to win Super Bowl MVP #Laureus21 pic.twitter.com/deoYd0pUPg — Laureus (@LaureusSport) May 8, 2021

More than a thousand international sports journalists vote for the Laureus Awards, which are about “not only celebrating the highest sporting achievement but also honoring those whose actions have transcended the court, track or field of play.”

Mahomes won the award for helping the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV and for his social-justice work.

“Mahomes was a leader as NFL athletes joined the Black Lives Matter movement, advocating for change within their sport,,” Laureus wrote on its website. “And ahead of the US Election, he focused on voter registration, both locally and nationally. Mahomes teamed up with fellow Laureus Nominee LeBron James by joining James’ More Than A Vote organization. ‘Change isn’t made by watching from the sidelines,’ posted Mahomes at the time.”

Mahomes beat out soccer player Ansu Fati of Barcelona; Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogacar; Polish tennis player Iga Swiatek; Austrian tennis player Dominic Thiem and Spanish race-car driver Joan Mir.

“Ant-Man” actor Paul Rudd, the Shawnee Mission West graduate and “Big Slick” co-host, recorded a video for the awards ceremony, which was held remotely.

“I always think that there are two types of people in the world:those who want to make a difference and those who don’t,” Rudd said. “And, you know, Patrick, you’ve always put your voice out there, you’ve put yourself on the line when trying to speak out about causes that are important to you, and human rights, and I couldn’t be prouder of the fact that I’m your fan and friend, and I admire, not just what you do on the field, but what you do off the field too. Patrick, you rule.”

Rudd also talked about his Radiohead moment after meeting Mahomes before he became the Chiefs starter:

The Chiefs were up for team of the year, but lost out to Bayern Münich. Canadian snowboarder Max Parrot, who overcame Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, was the comeback athlete of the year. Former Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith was nominated for that award.