Eric Stonestreet shows off lucky Andy Reid mustache during chat with Ellen DeGeneres

Last year, actor Eric Stonestreet celebrated the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV victory on the field at Hard Rock Stadium. This year, however, he’ll be watching Super Bowl LV at home like most other Chiefs fans.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Stonestreet decided to skip the travel as he told Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday.

During a video call with DeGeneres, Stronestreet sported a mustache, which he grew as a practical joke on his girlfriend. But then the Chiefs started winning, and he decided not to shave it in support of the team.

“I thought I would keep it in solidarity with coach Andy Reid,” said Stonestreet, the Kansas City, Kansas native. “So it is my Andy Reid mustache. Go Chiefs!”

Stonestreet, a “Big Slick” co-founder, said he thinks the Chiefs will win Sunday and make amends for losing the 2018 AFC Championship Game to Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who was with New England at the time.

“Going against him in the Super Bowl, hopefully score one for the good guys,” he said.

DeGeneres noted that Brady and the Buccaneers are playing in their hometown of Tampa, which would make it tough on the Chiefs.

“Yeah,” Stonestreet said, “it’s going to be even tougher to lose in your hometown.”

Stonestreet prefers watching Chiefs games by himself but said he doesn’t always sit still.

“Well, I do get up and sometimes I’m known to get in a three-point stance and help out the team,” Stonestreet said. “I’ll get down when it’s a goal-line situation or when it’s a third and short and they bring in the heavies. I’ll get down in a four-point stance and add myself to the defensive line.”

Stonestreet also talked about the prank Chiefs teammates pulled on fullback Anthony Sherman by giving away his truck for charity. And DeGeneres asked Stonestreet to bring Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to her show.

Here’s the clip, and it should be noted that Stonestreet has a very good dog: