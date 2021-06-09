Kansas City Big Slick unveils huge celebrity guest list for this weekend’s fundraiser

Shazam, Polka-Dot Man and Mrs. Maisel’s father-in-law are part of a pack of more than 30 celebrities announced Wednesday for this weekend’s Big Slick fundraiser for Children’s Mercy.

Though Kansas City is opening up as the pandemic loosens its grip, it’s not back to normal enough for the usual Big Slick Celebrity Weekend.

What should be happening is the hometown celebrity hosts — Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Rob Riggle, Eric Stonestreet and David Koechner — and their guests would be playing softball at Kauffman Stadium, bowling at Pinstripes and cavorting onstage at the T-Mobile Center at the closing night auction.

Instead, for the second year in a row, they’re putting all the entertainment online. They’re calling it the Big Slick Virtually Talented Show, showing at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 12 on Youtube.com/BigSlickKC and Facebook.com/BigSlickKC.

The five hometown hosts will be joined by: “Weird Al” Yankovik, magician Blake Vogt, Beth Dover, David Dastmalchian (who grew up in Overland Park and will play the dotted supervillain in “Suicide Squad 2”), David Wain, CNN’s Jake Tapper (whose wife is from the area), Joe Lo Truglio, Kat McNamara, Kevin Pollak (of “Mrs. Maisel fame), Nate Bargatze, Samm Levine, Seth Herzog, Will Forte and Zachary Levi (of “Shazam!,” “Chuck,” and more).

Musical performers include Brothers Osborne, David Cook (the Blue Springs native who won “American Idol”), and Jay and Joe Don (of Rascal Flatts). Special appearances by Carol Kane, Chris Noth, Dylan and Becky Ann Baker, Holland Taylor, Jeff Daniels, Lewis Black, Melissa Gilbert and Richard Kind.

In 2019, the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend hosts hammed it up on the red carpet: David Koechner, from left, Rob Riggle, Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis and Eric Stonestreet. Roy Inman Special to The Star

The hour-long show will be free. But it is, after all, a major fundraiser for Children’s Mercy’s cancer center, so donations are encouraged. See bigslickkc.org.

Last year, the event was called “Big Slick at Home” and featured celebrities going on social media every night for 10 days. They raised $2,072,420, a total surpassed only by the $2.5 million of 2019 and $2.1 million the year before. The event has raised more than $12 million for Children’s Mercy over 11 years.