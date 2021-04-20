‘Ted Lasso,’ starring KC’s Jason Sudeikis, gets Season 2 debut date and a new trailer

We knew Jason Sudeikis has been in Britain these past few weeks, busy filming Season 2 of his acclaimed TV series, “Ted Lasso.”

That explains why he was up in the middle of the night, London time, delivering his acceptance speeches for best actor at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and at the Critics’ Choice Awards and at the Golden Globes, not to mention his Writers Guild Awards for best comedy series and new series.

Soon we’ll see the fruits of those London labors. Apple TV+ announced Tuesday that the new season will premiere on July 23.

Sudeikis, who grew up in Overland Park, is the co-producer and title character, a former Wichita State University football coach transplanted to England to coach soccer, a sport he knows little about. But he does know people, and soon becomes beloved in the locker room — and by viewers and critics.

Apple released a new teaser trailer on Tuesday, playing off both the humor and sweetness that made Season 1 such a hit. “This year, kindness makes a comeback,” the trailer begins, to the strains of Queen’s “We Will Rock You.”

“I don’t care what our record is,” Coach Lasso says, sincerely. “It’s all about believing that everything’s going to work out in the end, exactly as it’s supposed to.”

I always hear the question: who let the dogs out (who who who who)? With respect to The Baha Men, I prefer WHEN let the dogs out (when when when when)?



‘Cause guess what, Greyhounds? Our 2nd season starts 7/23! Can I get a Bah Amen!? That’s what I used to think they were called — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) April 20, 2021

Season 1 was loaded with Kansas City references, from frequent Arthur Bryant’s Barbecue sightings to KC T-shirts (Sudeikis’ Joe Arthur GatesStack shirt was created by a high school friend) to Ted Lasso’s (and Jason Sudeikis’) grade school, Brookridge Elementary in Overland Park.

Maybe the Shawnee Mission West Vikings will get a shoutout in Season 2?