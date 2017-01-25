University of Kansas

Woman accused of battery against KU’s Carlton Bragg pleads not guilty

By Hunter Woodall

Saleeha Soofi, the woman accused of misdemeanor battery against KU basketball player Carlton Bragg, pleaded not guilty Wednesday afternoon during her first appearance in Douglas County District Court.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 6. A Douglas County judge said her bond was $500 and ordered that she have no contact with the victim in the case.

Bragg, a KU sophomore, had been charged with misdemeanor battery against Soofi following an early Dec. 9 argument at a fraternity party. That charge was dismissed Dec. 14 and the Douglas County District Attorney’s office charged Soofi instead after reviewing surveillance video.

The video showed Soofi shoved Bragg several times in the chest, and on two occasions, placed her left hand near Bragg’s neck while appearing to push him against the wall, according to an affidavit obtained by The Star. The video also shows Bragg shoved Soofi after he was punched or shoved, according to court documents.

KU coach Bill Self ended Bragg’s suspension after the charges were reversed and he has continued to play with the team.

The Star has requested a copy of the surveillance video but it has yet to be entered into the public record.

KU coach Bill Self on Carlton Bragg

KU coach Bill Self spoke Thursday about Carlton Bragg and the charges against him being dismissed.

Rich Sugg The Kansas City Star
 

