KU police investigating alleged rape of 16-year-old girl at basketball players’ dorm

University of Kansas police have been investigating the reported rape of a 16-year-old girl at McCarthy Hall, which houses the KU men’s basketball team and other male students.
No arrests have been made and the case remains open, KU police Chief Chris Keary told the Lawrence Journal-World.
The alleged rape and three other crimes occurred between 10 p.m., on Dec. 17 and 5 a.m. Dec. 18, according to a police report requested and obtained by the Journal-World on Tuesday. The Journal-World noted the alleged rape was not posted to the KU police crime log until a few weeks after it was reported to the department.
After The Star requested a copy of the police report Wednesday morning, a reporter was told by a police employee it was not available and could not be made public because changes had to be made. She told The Star to come back later to pick up the report, but said she did not know what time it would be available.
The suspect is also accused of contributing to a child’s misconduct, furnishing alcohol to a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the police report.
The report noted that the suspect knew the girl, who was visiting residents in the building. Keary didn’t say if the suspect was a resident at the dorm or was a KU student, according to the Journal-World.
The alleged offender was suspected of using drugs and alcohol, according to the report, and officers confiscated two glass smoking devices with residue.
Five people listed as witnesses are members of the Jayhawks’ basketball team, according to the report. Also interviewed were a KU Athletics administrator and two 19-year-old women. They were not named by the Journal-World.
When asked for comment by The Star, Jim Marchiony, KU associate athletic director for external relations, referred questions to KU police. A release from KU police says the athletic department is cooperating with investigators.
McCarthy Hall opened in 2016 as an all-male apartment building operated by KU Student Housing. It is home to 38 students, roughly split between members of the men’s basketball team and upperclassmen.
