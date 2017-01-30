KU’s Carlton Bragg charged with possession of drug paraphernalia

Kansas sophomore basketball player Carlton Bragg has been charged in City of Lawrence Municipal Court with possession of drug paraphernalia, The Star confirmed through the court on Monday.
University of Kansas police on Friday issued a notice to appear in court to Bragg after two glass smoking devices with residue were seized during a KU police investigation into a reported rape in December at McCarthy Hall, where the men’s basketball team and other male students live. According to the court, Bragg’s first appearance in municipal court is at 10 a.m. Feb. 14.
KU police refused to release the name of the drug paraphernalia suspect and said in a news release Friday morning that “there is no indication that the drug paraphernalia is related to the sexual assault case.” Police said Friday they would forward their report about the drug offense to municipal court.
A KU police investigation remains open into the reported rape of a 16-year-old girl and two other crimes, contributing to a child’s misconduct and furnishing alcohol to a minor, which allegedly occurred between 10 p.m. Dec. 17 and 5 a.m. Dec. 18 at McCarthy.
Police have not released any information about a suspect in those three offenses, including whether the suspect is a resident at McCarthy or a KU student.
KU coach Bill Self on Thursday night indefinitely suspended Bragg from competition for a violation of team rules that Self said was “not connected to the alleged incident in McCarthy Hall on Dec. 17th.”
Bragg was previously suspended by Self on Dec. 9 after he was charged with misdemeanor battery; he missed one game and was reinstated by Self after the Douglas County District Attorney’s office dismissed that battery charge on Dec. 14 after reviewing surveillance video. Prosecutors instead charged the woman who had accused Bragg, Saleeha Soofi, with battery. She pleaded not guilty Wednesday in her first court appearance.
