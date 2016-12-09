KU’s Carlton Bragg arrested on suspicion of domestic battery

Kansas sophomore basketball player Carlton Bragg Jr. was arrested by Lawrence police on suspicion of domestic battery against a family member.
As of Friday morning, no bond was listed for Bragg, 20, in Douglas County jail records, which is standard in Kansas for those accused of domestic violence. According to police, Bragg will remain in custody until he makes his first court appearance, which has not yet been set.
Police provided no other details about the arrest but said the case has been forwarded to the Douglas County prosecutor for review. No charges have yet been filed.
“We are still trying to gather information,” KU coach Bill Self told The Star. “But it is a charge which we take very seriously.”
Said KU associate athletic director Jim Marchiony: “We are aware of the situation and in the process of gathering information and once we have the facts we will act accordingly.”
This is a developing story, check back for more updates.
Comments